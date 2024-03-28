MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns

Dhara Gujjar’s century propelled East Zone vs North East Zone, while Anuja Patil’s five-wicket haul helped West Zone keep Central Zone in check on day one of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy in Pune.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 20:25 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE | Deepti Sharma
FILE | Deepti Sharma | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia
infoIcon

FILE | Deepti Sharma | Photo Credit: Pankaj Nangia

The Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal Multi-Day Trophy got underway in two venues in Pune with East Zone taking on North East Zone at Pune Cricket Club Ground while Central Zone and West Zone clashed at the D Y Patil Academy, Ambi.

East Zone vs North East Zone

A 216-ball 140 from Dhara Gujjar was the highlight of the day as East Zone cruised to 385/8 at the end of day 1. East Zone, captained by Deepti Sharma, elected to bat and got off to a good start with Uma Chetry and skipper Deepti stitching a 96-run opening stand. Dhara then took on the responsibility of anchoring the innings, with a century that saw 22 fours hit along the way. She had assistance from Rizu Saha and Durga Murmu. North East Zone captain Debasmita Dutta was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets and conceding just 76 runs in 32 overs bowled.

Central Zone vs West Zone

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Central Zone lost Nuzhat Parween early. Punam Raut then steadied the innings on one end with the rest of the top and middle order but not being able to convert those into bigger scores. Skipper Sneh Rana’s 97-ball 42 was vital in keeping the scoreboard ticking. Anuja Patil’s fifer helped West Zone keep a check on their rival and not allow them to run away with passages of play with the bat. Radha Yadav also chipped in with three wickets.

In response, in a team comprising of the cream of Indian international crickets like Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, it was Devika Vaidya and Riya Chaudhari who opened the batting, managing 26/0 in 10 overs at the end of day’s play.

THINGS TO REMEMBER:

Red-ball cricket returns to the Indian domestic ecosystem after 2018.

All matches of the Senior Women’s InterZonal Multi-Day Trophy are three day affairs

North Zone and South Zone are directly in the semifinals by a draw of lots.

The semifinals will be held between April 3 - 5.

The final will be held on April 9.

West Zone squad
Smriti Mandhana (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Shraddha Pokharkar, Humairaa Kaazi, Riya Chaudhari, Radha Yadav, Nancy Patel, Sayali Satghare
Rest of the squad: Jagravi Pawar, Amrita Joseph, Neha Chavda
Central Zone Squad
Sneh Rana (c), Nuzhat Parween, Mona, Poonam Yadav, Punam Raut, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Komal Zanzad, Arushi, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sonal Kalal
Rest of the squad: Soumya Tiwari, Raghvi, Kriti Gupta, Jyoti Damodar Choudhary
East Zone Squad
Deepti Sharma (c), Monikha Das, Uma Chetry (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Suravi S Roy, Durga Murmu, Rizu Saha, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Titas Sadhu, Mamta Paswan, Saika Ishaque
Rest of the squad: Rachna Singh, Richa, Annapurna Banamali Das, Tanmayee Behera
North East Zone Squad
Debasmita Dutta (c), Ningthoujam Devi, Monica Lyngdoh (wk), Purni Maya Guruny, Nabam Yapu, Ayu Sentilemla, Thoudam Mangalsana, Thoudam Niruta, Felfel Pautu, Prodhan Samayita, Yasin Sariba
Rest of the squad: Leeza, Pretika Chettri, Zuali, Abhi

Related Topics

women's cricket /

Sneh Rana /

Deepti Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 138/4 (17); Parag switches gears, hits fifty, Axar Patel ends Ashwin cameo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Chilwell misses training due to leg injury, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches
    Reuters
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024: Indians trail as Day One produces three leaders - Luiten, Nakajima and Manassero
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup 2024; India, Pakistan in same group
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women tour of Australia 2024 schedule: AUS-W vs IND-W full list of matches, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 review: Indian talents to the fore, notes for World Cup prep and branding lessons galore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. The Hundred Draft: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh only Indians picked for 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 138/4 (17); Parag switches gears, hits fifty, Axar Patel ends Ashwin cameo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Chilwell misses training due to leg injury, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches
    Reuters
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024: Indians trail as Day One produces three leaders - Luiten, Nakajima and Manassero
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment