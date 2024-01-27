MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore names Nadine de Klerk as replacement for Heather Knight

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced that England captain Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 19:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk.
South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Nadine de Klerk. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday announced that England captain Heather Knight has pulled out of the upcoming season of the Women’s Premier League.

Nadine de Klerk was named as her replacement.

Klerk, who went unsold in the auctions, is a South African all-rounder, who bowls medium-fast and bats right-handed.

The 24-year-old has featured in 30 ODIs and 46 T20Is.

RCB’s first match will take place on February 24th against UP Warriorz.

Lauren Bell, who was due to play for UP Warriorz, pulled out of the WPL on Friday, saying her priority was preparation for the tour of New Zealand.

