WPL 2023

GG vs UPW Dream11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Updates

GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match.

Team Sportstar
20 March, 2023 11:57 IST
20 March, 2023 11:57 IST
Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris will be key to UP Warriorz bid to seal a spot in the playoffs. They can get one step closer with a win against the Gujarat Giants in Mumbai on Monday.

Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris will be key to UP Warriorz bid to seal a spot in the playoffs. They can get one step closer with a win against the Gujarat Giants in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

GG vs UPW, WPL 2023: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match.

Gujarat Giants takes on UP Warriorz in the 17th Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Warriorz, which is the only team to have defeated the Mumbai Indians, needs to win just one of its last two games to make the Playoffs. And, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be hoping to seal the deal when it meets the struggling Giants.

READ THE FULL MATCH PREVIEW HERE.

What happened in the previous fixture between these two teams?

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in a last-over thriller in their earlier encounter this season. Grace Harris’ unbeaten 59 helped the Warriorz to three-wicket win with one ball to spare. Kim Garth’s fifer went in vain. Check out the highlights of this game here.

Also Read
WPL 2023: Dottin ‘deeply disappointed’ by Gujarat Giants’ ‘bewildering reasoning’ for her exclusion

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match:

GUJARAT GIANTS: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP WARRIORZ: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Gujarat Giants’ chances to make the playoffs are slim but a win for the Giants will derail UP Warriorz’ chances.

Gujarat Giants’ chances to make the playoffs are slim but a win for the Giants will derail UP Warriorz’ chances.

TEAM SQUADS: GG vs UPW 

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

GG vs UPW Dream 11 Prediction 

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, H Deol, Kiran Navgire

All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja Kanwar

Also Read
WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals eye top spot in return fixture vs Mumbai Indians

Where to watch the live streaming of GG vs UPW today?

Live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

What time will the GG vs UPW match begin today?

The GG vs UPW match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: Devine helps Bangalore crush Gujarat Giants; keeps qualification hopes alive - Match in Pictures

DC vs GG, WPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to stay alive for Playoffs berth, Match in Pictures

WPL 2023 UPW vs RCB: Bangalore registers maiden win in Women’s Premier League, Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us