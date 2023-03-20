GG vs UPW Dream11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Updates

Gujarat Giants takes on UP Warriorz in the 17th Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Warriorz, which is the only team to have defeated the Mumbai Indians, needs to win just one of its last two games to make the Playoffs. And, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be hoping to seal the deal when it meets the struggling Giants.

What happened in the previous fixture between these two teams?

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in a last-over thriller in their earlier encounter this season. Grace Harris’ unbeaten 59 helped the Warriorz to three-wicket win with one ball to spare. Kim Garth’s fifer went in vain. Check out the highlights of this game here.

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match:

GUJARAT GIANTS: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UP WARRIORZ: Alyssa Healy (c, wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra

Gujarat Giants’ chances to make the playoffs are slim but a win for the Giants will derail UP Warriorz’ chances.

TEAM SQUADS: GG vs UPW

UP Warriorz: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(wk, c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt

GG vs UPW Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, H Deol, Kiran Navgire

All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja Kanwar

Where to watch the live streaming of GG vs UPW today?

Live streaming of Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.

What time will the GG vs UPW match begin today?

The GG vs UPW match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. The toss of the Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.