MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first

GG-W vs RCB-W: Get the Live cricket score, Highlights, Latest Scorecard, and News between Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Updated : Mar 06, 2024 19:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana in action.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana in action.
lightbox-info

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of GG-W vs RCB-W: Get the Live cricket score, Highlights, Latest Scorecard, and News between Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

  • March 06, 2024 19:33
    GG 13/0 in 1 Over

    Sophie Devine opens the attack for RCB as Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney aim to give Gujarat a fine start. Wolvaardt with a neat flick through the mid-on, gets her first boundary as Gujarat is up and running. 

  • March 06, 2024 19:05
    GG Playing XI

    Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil

  • March 06, 2024 19:04
    RCB Playing XI

    Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • March 06, 2024 19:01
    Toss Update

    Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat

  • March 06, 2024 18:32
    Gujarat Giants Squad

    Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

  • March 06, 2024 18:31
    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad

    Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil

  • March 06, 2024 18:03
    WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore

    WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore

    In the five games Royal Challengers played at home, it emerged victorious thrice while it suffered two losses against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in consecutive games.

Related Topics

Women's Premier League /

WPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE score, FCG 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: The game kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah returns to training after two-week absence with hamstring injury
    Reuters
  4. Chess Legend Garry Kasparov added to Russia’s list of ‘terrorists and extremists’
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Vidarbha beats Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs to book final date with Mumbai
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest ball in women’s cricket, breaches 130 kmph barrier
    PTI
  3. WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning fifties help Delhi Capitals exact revenge on Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Lanning score fifties help Delhi Captitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs East Bengal LIVE score, FCG 0-0 EBFC, ISL 2023-24: The game kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah returns to training after two-week absence with hamstring injury
    Reuters
  4. Chess Legend Garry Kasparov added to Russia’s list of ‘terrorists and extremists’
    AFP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Vidarbha beats Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs to book final date with Mumbai
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment