GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first

- March 06, 2024 19:33GG 13/0 in 1 Over
Sophie Devine opens the attack for RCB as Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney aim to give Gujarat a fine start. Wolvaardt with a neat flick through the mid-on, gets her first boundary as Gujarat is up and running.
- March 06, 2024 19:05GG Playing XI
Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil
- March 06, 2024 19:04RCB Playing XI
Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
- March 06, 2024 19:01Toss Update
Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat
- March 06, 2024 18:32Gujarat Giants Squad
Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
- March 06, 2024 18:31Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad
Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil
- March 06, 2024 18:03WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants seeks change in fortunes, faces Royal Challengers Bangalore
