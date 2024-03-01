MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

WPL 2024: Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Mar 01, 2024 06:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
UP Warriorz’ captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium,
UP Warriorz’ captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

UP Warriorz’ captain Alyssa Healy plays a shot during a ‘Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’ T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the eighth match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won both the encounters by three wickets, with one ball left.

MATCH PREVIEW: Gujarat Giants look to break duck against UP Warriorz

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When and where is the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being played?

The WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1, Friday.

When does the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begins at 7:30PM IST.

Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the  Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the  Jio Cinema app and website.

SQUADS
Gujarat Giants
Harleen Deol, Beth Mooney(C/WK), Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh, Laura Wolvaardt, Tarannum Pathan, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
UP Warriorz
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (C), Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakward, Gouher Sultana

Related Topics

UP Warriorz /

WPL 2024 /

Women's Premier League /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Highlights Saudi Pro League: NAS 4-4 HAZ; Talisca scores hattrick, Ricardo scores stoppage time equalizer
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Smriti’s heroics in vain as Kapp, Jonassen help Delhi beat Bangalore by 25 runs
    Mayank
  5. German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Smriti’s heroics in vain as Kapp, Jonassen help Delhi beat Bangalore by 25 runs
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants look to break duck against UP Warriorz
    Mayank
  4. RCB-W vs DC-W Highlights WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beats Royal Challengers by 25 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Highlights Saudi Pro League: NAS 4-4 HAZ; Talisca scores hattrick, Ricardo scores stoppage time equalizer
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Smriti’s heroics in vain as Kapp, Jonassen help Delhi beat Bangalore by 25 runs
    Mayank
  5. German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment