Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the eighth match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.
In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won both the encounters by three wickets, with one ball left.
MATCH PREVIEW: Gujarat Giants look to break duck against UP Warriorz
Here are the live streaming and telecast details:
When and where is the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being played?
The WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1, Friday.
When does the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begin?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begins at 7:30PM IST.
Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz?
The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.
SQUADS
Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz
Latest on Sportstar
- WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch
- Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr without Ronaldo draws against Al Hazem despite Talisca hattrick
- Al Nassr vs Al Hazem Highlights Saudi Pro League: NAS 4-4 HAZ; Talisca scores hattrick, Ricardo scores stoppage time equalizer
- WPL 2024: Smriti’s heroics in vain as Kapp, Jonassen help Delhi beat Bangalore by 25 runs
- German Open: Jolly-Gayatri advance to quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE