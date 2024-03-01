WPL 2024, Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz: Head-to-head record, when and where to watch

Gujarat Giants will take on UP Warriorz in the eighth match of Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won both the encounters by three wickets, with one ball left.

MATCH PREVIEW: Gujarat Giants look to break duck against UP Warriorz

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

When and where is the WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz being played?

The WPL 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz is being played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1, Friday.

When does the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz begins at 7:30PM IST.

Where can we watch the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.