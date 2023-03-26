MI vs DC WPL 2023 Final: Shafali Verma falls to controversial ‘No-Ball’

Issy Wong picked two wickets for Mumbai Indians and it’s again the full tosses that has helped Mumbai make an early breakthrough in the final against Delhi Capitals.

First, it was Shafali Verma whose poor form ended in the tournament as she departed for a four-ball 11 and then Alice Capsey who departed for a duck.

The talking point however remains the dismissal of Shafali, who made room and cut Wong to the backward point region against a delivery that was waist-high. It was an Umpire’s review and it was ruled Not-Out!

Height was an issue there but the review suggested the ball was dipping below the waist-line. It wasn’t a No Ball according to the third umpire! Unbelievable scenes at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai Indians didn’t mind as the big hitter was back in the hut quickly.

Earlier during the Eliminator against UP Warriorz, Wong dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh and Sophie Ecclestone to register the first-ever hattrick in Women’s Premier League history.

In the 13th over, the England pacer began by removing a dangerous looking Kiran Navgire, taking advantage of her modus operandi to send everything to the stands. Her full toss made Navgire try and loft the ball over seep midwicket but found the safe hands of Nat Sciver-Brunt.

She followed that up with a cross seamed ball which went full and straight to the middle stump. Simran tried to negotiate and find the line but missed completely, finding her stumps in disarray.

Wong got her hattrick removing Sophie Ecclestone after an inside edge rocked the stumps.

The 20-year-old was on song at the DY Patil Stadium on Friday, asking a wobbly Warriorz lineup some tough questions.

Wong ultimately took four wickets, with her first coming from a smart dismissal of Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy in the third over. She sent the ball darting at full length veering a bit towards the off stump, drawing Healy to attempt a shot. However she ended up slicing the ball directly to her opposite captain - Harmanpreet Kaur.

She finished with figures of 4/15 in four overs at an impressive economy rate of 3.75.