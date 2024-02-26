MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to keep the momentum going when it takes on Gujarat Giants in Tuesday’s Women’s Premier League 2024 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 17:03 IST , BENGALURU - 5 MINS READ

Mayank
Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a second straight win when it faces Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 on Tuesday.
Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a second straight win when it faces Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim for a second straight win when it faces Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR/The Hindu

It took six matches and a pep talk from Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore to get its first win in the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season.

But all it needed was the home support to get its WPL 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating UP Warriorz by two runs, and RCB will eye to keep the momentum going when it takes on Gujarat Giants in Tuesday’s clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

For Giants, the wholesale changes in the squad did not seem to work, as they lost a one-sided affair to Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener.

While it was S. Meghana and Richa Ghosh in the batting, Asha Sobhana led the charge in bowling for RCB in its first game. However, the big names - Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry - struggled. Mandhana fell on 13, while her opening partner Devine could only manage one run. Perry reached eight before holing out to Saima Thakor off Sophie Ecclestone.

While Meghana and Richa played contrasting knocks according to the situation to put their team in a good position, RCB will need collective efforts from both batting and bowling departments. Barring Asha, none of its bowlers looked threatening.

Things are much worse for Giants. All three Indians in the top and middle order -- Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, and Dayalan Hemalatha -- failed to impress.

Skipper Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner spent time in the middle but could not make it count.

Tanuja Kanwar looked impressive though. Her 28 off 21 under tremendous pressure and two wickets will put some faith in her abilities.

Associate nation player Kathryn Bryce brings a wealth of experience. Her 48-run association with Kanwar down the order was crucial in Giants reaching a respectable total against the Indians. Having dismissed Yastika Bhatia with the new ball, Mooney could also use Bryce as a reliable opening bowler.

The team would also need its vice-captain, Sneh Rana, to come into form. She would need to get over her two-ball duck and an average outing with the ball in the first game.

Meghna Singh, who has only played five games from November 2022, looked rusty against MI. She also injured herself while bowling the first delivery of her spell as she slipped while landing.

Related stories

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Gujarat Giants /

Women's Premier League /

Beth Mooney /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Smriti Mandhana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  2. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Mulani, Deshpande strike as Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh on Day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Quarterfinal updates: MP beats Andhra by 4 runs; Karnataka loses one wicket in 371-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
  2. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals aim for first win of season
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter
    Mayank
  4. Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur seals five-wicket win with a six
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz mentor Lisa Sthalekar impressed with team’s fielding after narrow defeat to RCB
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Anubhav takes six wickets as Madhya Pradesh beats Andhra to enter semifinal
    Shayan Acharya
  2. WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Mulani, Deshpande strike as Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Baroda on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals: Andhra inches closer to historic win against Madhya Pradesh on Day 3
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Quarterfinal updates: MP beats Andhra by 4 runs; Karnataka loses one wicket in 371-run chase
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment