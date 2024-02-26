WPL 2024: RCB faces Gujarat Giants, eyes second straight win in front of home fans

It took six matches and a pep talk from Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore to get its first win in the Women’s Premier League’s inaugural season.

But all it needed was the home support to get its WPL 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating UP Warriorz by two runs, and RCB will eye to keep the momentum going when it takes on Gujarat Giants in Tuesday’s clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

For Giants, the wholesale changes in the squad did not seem to work, as they lost a one-sided affair to Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener.

While it was S. Meghana and Richa Ghosh in the batting, Asha Sobhana led the charge in bowling for RCB in its first game. However, the big names - Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry - struggled. Mandhana fell on 13, while her opening partner Devine could only manage one run. Perry reached eight before holing out to Saima Thakor off Sophie Ecclestone.

While Meghana and Richa played contrasting knocks according to the situation to put their team in a good position, RCB will need collective efforts from both batting and bowling departments. Barring Asha, none of its bowlers looked threatening.

Things are much worse for Giants. All three Indians in the top and middle order -- Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, and Dayalan Hemalatha -- failed to impress.

Skipper Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner spent time in the middle but could not make it count.

Tanuja Kanwar looked impressive though. Her 28 off 21 under tremendous pressure and two wickets will put some faith in her abilities.

Associate nation player Kathryn Bryce brings a wealth of experience. Her 48-run association with Kanwar down the order was crucial in Giants reaching a respectable total against the Indians. Having dismissed Yastika Bhatia with the new ball, Mooney could also use Bryce as a reliable opening bowler.

The team would also need its vice-captain, Sneh Rana, to come into form. She would need to get over her two-ball duck and an average outing with the ball in the first game.

Meghna Singh, who has only played five games from November 2022, looked rusty against MI. She also injured herself while bowling the first delivery of her spell as she slipped while landing.