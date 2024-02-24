MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Asha Shobana Joy becomes first Indian to take five wickets in WPL history

Asha Shobana Joy’s five-wicket haul is the first by an Indian bowler in the history of the Women’s Premier League.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 23:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Asha Shobana’s fifer won her the player of the match award as she got RCB off to a winning start in WPL 2024 | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar
Asha Shobana’s fifer won her the player of the match award as she got RCB off to a winning start in WPL 2024 | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Asha Shobana Joy could not hold back the tears after her five-wicket haul, the first by an Indian in Women’s Premier League history, helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to a narrow two-run win over UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Defending 158, Asha derailed the Warriorz chase, first removing Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath in the span of three deliveries. She then dismissed Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire in the 17th over to swing momentum in RCB’s favour.

The first five-wicket haul in WPL history was claimed by USA pacer Tara Norris who incidentally did so against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition.

A seasoned campaigner in the domestic circuit, the leg spinner has represented Kerala, Railways and Puducherry before landing a contract with RCB.

WPL 2024 /

Asha Shobana

