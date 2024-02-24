RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Asha Shobana Joy becomes first Indian to take five wickets in WPL history

Asha Shobana Joy could not hold back the tears after her five-wicket haul, the first by an Indian in Women’s Premier League history, helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to a narrow two-run win over UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Defending 158, Asha derailed the Warriorz chase, first removing Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath in the span of three deliveries. She then dismissed Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris and Kiran Navgire in the 17th over to swing momentum in RCB’s favour.

The first five-wicket haul in WPL history was claimed by USA pacer Tara Norris who incidentally did so against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition.

A seasoned campaigner in the domestic circuit, the leg spinner has represented Kerala, Railways and Puducherry before landing a contract with RCB.