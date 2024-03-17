RCB wins its first title across leagues as Smriti Mandhana’s side beats DC in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke years of jinx and won its first title across franchise leagues when it beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the second season of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing 114, Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers rode on valuable contributions from Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to cross the finish line in the last over.

Earlier, Shreyanka Patil was the wreaker-in-chief for RCB. She picked four scalps and helped her team restrict DC to just 113 in 18.3 overs.

Sophie Molineux turned the match for the Royal Challengers by removing Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in a single over. RCB spinner accounted for nine wickets, the most by any team in the WPL history.

The Bengaluru-based franchise is yet to win a title in the Indian Premier League.