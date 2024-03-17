MagazineBuy Print

RCB wins its first title across leagues as Smriti Mandhana’s side beats DC in WPL 2024

DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals to win the second season of the Women’s Premier League.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 22:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB players celebrate against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 final.
RCB players celebrate against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

RCB players celebrate against Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke years of jinx and won its first title across franchise leagues when it beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the second season of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing 114, Smriti Mandhana led Royal Challengers rode on valuable contributions from Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to cross the finish line in the last over.

HIGHLIGHTS | DC VS RCB WOMEN’S PREMIER LEAGUE 2024 FINAL

Earlier, Shreyanka Patil was the wreaker-in-chief for RCB. She picked four scalps and helped her team restrict DC to just 113 in 18.3 overs.

Sophie Molineux turned the match for the Royal Challengers by removing Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey in a single over. RCB spinner accounted for nine wickets, the most by any team in the WPL history.

The Bengaluru-based franchise is yet to win a title in the Indian Premier League.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
