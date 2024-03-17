MagazineBuy Print

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: Shafali, Lanning give Delhi flying start

DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Final: Get the Live Cricket score, Breaking news, Latest Updates as Delhi Capitals Women takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the Women’s Premier League Final.

Updated : Mar 17, 2024 20:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Shafali Verma plays a shot en route to her brilliant knock in the final. (Photo: Shiva Kumar Pushpakar)
Shafali Verma plays a shot en route to her brilliant knock in the final. (Photo: Shiva Kumar Pushpakar)
Shafali Verma plays a shot en route to her brilliant knock in the final. (Photo: Shiva Kumar Pushpakar)

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates. 

  • March 17, 2024 20:05
    DC 64/0 in 7 Overs

    Georgia Wareham into the attack, and she does well, giving just three from her opening iver. 

  • March 17, 2024 20:00
    WPL 2024 Orange Cap Table: Ellyse Perry leads top run-getters chart ahead of DC vs RCB final

    WPL 2024 Orange Cap Table: Ellyse Perry leads top run-getters chart ahead of DC vs RCB final

    WPL 2024 Orange Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star all-rounder Ellyse lead the batting charts ahead of the Women’s Premier League final.

  • March 17, 2024 19:59
    DC 61/0 in 6 Overs

    The PowerPlay belongs to Delhi and this is an excellent start on the night of the final. Shafali goes over long-off and is nearing her fifty as Devine takes the hammering. Lanning then dispatches Devine to the fine-leg boundary. 61 runs in the PowerPlay. 

  • March 17, 2024 19:54
    DC 52/0 in 5 Overs

    Shafali at her very best as she smokes Perry for a huge six, and this is an excellent start from Delhi. The boundaries are flowing as Shafali finds the fence, this time through the backward point region. The fifty is up.

  • March 17, 2024 19:50
    DC 41/0 in 4 Overs

    Renuka under pressure as Shafali hammers her straight over the sightscreen for a maximum, and both Delhi openers are well-set in the middle. Lanning then lines up with a clinical shot, the power enough to clear mid-off, and then cuts off through the backward point as Renuka gives away 19 from her second over. 

  • March 17, 2024 19:45
    DC 22/0 in 3 Overs

    Ellyse Perry into the attack and the good thing is there is no boundary from her over. Just three runs and it’s a top start.

  • March 17, 2024 19:41
    DC 19/0 in 2 Overs

    Early signs of spin as Sophie Molineux comes into the attack. The first six of the match comes up with Shafali nailing a six and the swing of the arms has been her signature shot. 

  • March 17, 2024 19:36
    DC 9/0 in 1 Over

    A huge mix-up but a poor throw helped Meg Lanning extend her stay at the crease. It’s the final, and the nerves are getting in early. Both the openers are off the mark, and it’s a decent start.

  • March 17, 2024 19:17
    DC Playing XI

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

  • March 17, 2024 19:14
    RCB Playing XI

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

  • March 17, 2024 19:01
    Toss Update

    DC wins toss, opts to bat first

  • March 17, 2024 18:52
    DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

    DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

    DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League 2024 final match on Sunday.

  • March 17, 2024 18:26
    WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown

    WPL 2024: Bound by brilliance, Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning eye maiden title in epic showdown

    There’s a lot that binds Smriti Mandhana and Meg Lanning together. Both are introverts learning to open up in a world that loves to overshare. Both are gifted batters who have given bowlers around the world nightmares aplenty. Both now find themselves on either side of the sparkling Women’s Premier League trophy.

  • March 17, 2024 18:18
    WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI info, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss

    WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Playing XI info, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss

    WPL 2024: Ahead of the Women’s Premier League final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers, a look at the Playing XI updates, squads and Dream11 prediction.

  • March 17, 2024 17:55
    DC Women Squad

    Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav

  • March 17, 2024 17:54
    RCB Women Squad

    Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

  • March 17, 2024 17:53
    WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals starts as favourite against Bangalore as both franchises eye maiden title win

    WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals starts as favourite against Bangalore as both franchises eye maiden title win

    Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore battle for Women's Premier League title in New Delhi showdown.

