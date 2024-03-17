MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 Orange Cap Table: Ellyse Perry leads top run-getters chart ahead of DC vs RCB final

WPL 2024 Orange Cap: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry leads the batting charts ahead of the Women’s Premier League final.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 19:58 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RCB’s Ellyse Perry in action against MI.
RCB’s Ellyse Perry in action against MI. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Ellyse Perry in action against MI. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

The second season of the Women’s Premier League is coming to its business end with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Delhi Capitals in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

RCB star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is leading the orange cap list with 312 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.40, while DC skipper Meg Lanning follows her closely in the second position with 308 runs in nine games.

Here is a look at the Orange Cap table:

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Ellyse Perry (RCB) 9 312 62.40 130.54 66
Meg Lanning (DC) 9 308 38.50 125.20 60
Deepti Sharma (UPW) 8 295 98.33 136.57 88*
Beth Mooney 8 285 47.50 141.08 85*
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) 10 269 29.88 145.4 80

(Table updated after RCB vs MI, Eliminator)

