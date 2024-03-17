WPL 2024 Orange Cap Table: Ellyse Perry leads top run-getters chart ahead of DC vs RCB final

The second season of the Women’s Premier League is coming to its business end with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Delhi Capitals in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
RCB star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is leading the orange cap list with 312 runs in nine matches at an average of 62.40, while DC skipper Meg Lanning follows her closely in the second position with 308 runs in nine games.
Here is a look at the Orange Cap table:
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Ellyse Perry (RCB)
|9
|312
|62.40
|130.54
|66
|Meg Lanning (DC)
|9
|308
|38.50
|125.20
|60
|Deepti Sharma (UPW)
|8
|295
|98.33
|136.57
|88*
|Beth Mooney
|8
|285
|47.50
|141.08
|85*
|Smriti Mandhana (RCB)
|10
|269
|29.88
|145.4
|80
(Table updated after RCB vs MI, Eliminator)
