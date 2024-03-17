MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Playing XI prediction, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challenegers final.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final.
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is the fantasy team, probable playing XI and squad.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues
All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen
Bowlers: Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav
Composition: DC 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 6.5
SQUADS
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (C), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
