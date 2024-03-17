WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Playing XI prediction, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is the fantasy team, probable playing XI and squad.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction Wicket-Keeper: Richa Ghosh Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues All-Rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen Bowlers: Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav Composition: DC 6:5 RCB Credits Left: 6.5