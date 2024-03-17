DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Both Meg Lanning’s Capitals and Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers are eyeing their first title.

Here is the head-to-head record between the Capitals and the Royal Challengers in the WPL.

DC VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD Total Matches: 4 Delhi Capitals won: 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 0 Tie: 0 NR: 0 Last Encounter:

DC VS RCB HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES Highest score (DC) - 223/3 in 20 overs in Mumbai on March 5, 2023 Lowest score (DC) - 154/4 in in 19.4 overs in Navi Mumbai on March 13, 2023 Highest score (RCB) - 180/7 in 20 overs in New Delhi on March 10, 2024 Lowest score (RCB) - 150/4 in 20 overs in Navi Mumbai on March 13, 2023 Highest individual score (DC) - Shafali Verma 84 in Mumbai on March 5, 2023 Highest individual score (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana 74 in Bengaluru on February 29, 2024 Best bowling figures (DC) - Tara Norris 5/29 in Mumbai on March 5, 2023 Best bowling figures (RCB) - Shreyanka Patil 4/26 in New Delhi on March 10, 2024