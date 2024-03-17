MagazineBuy Print

DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Head-to-Head, records, stats ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Premier League 2024 final match on Sunday.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final.
Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 final. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Both Meg Lanning’s Capitals and Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers are eyeing their first title.

Here is the head-to-head record between the Capitals and the Royal Challengers in the WPL.

DC VS RCB HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total Matches: 4
Delhi Capitals won: 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 0
Tie: 0
NR: 0
Last Encounter:
DC VS RCB HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES
Highest score (DC) - 223/3 in 20 overs in Mumbai on March 5, 2023
Lowest score (DC) - 154/4 in in 19.4 overs in Navi Mumbai on March 13, 2023
Highest score (RCB) - 180/7 in 20 overs in New Delhi on March 10, 2024
Lowest score (RCB) - 150/4 in 20 overs in Navi Mumbai on March 13, 2023
Highest individual score (DC) - Shafali Verma 84 in Mumbai on March 5, 2023
Highest individual score (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana 74 in Bengaluru on February 29, 2024
Best bowling figures (DC) - Tara Norris 5/29 in Mumbai on March 5, 2023
Best bowling figures (RCB) - Shreyanka Patil 4/26 in New Delhi on March 10, 2024
DC VS RCB RESULTS
DC (223/2) beat RCB (163/8) by 60 runs, March 5, 2023
DC (154/4) beat RCB (150) by 6 wickets, March 13, 2023
DC (194/5) beat RCB (169/9) by 25 runs, February 29, 2024
DC (181/5) beat RCB (180/7) by 1 run, March 10, 2024

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

