MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians

With an on-song Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel on fire with the willow along with Jake Fraser-McGurk’s range-hitting for Delhi, Mumbai captain Hardik will be banking on his bowling group to deliver against the odds.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 19:33 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
The economy rate between allrounder Axar (left) and pace spearhead Bumrah (right) could be decisive in the clash between Delhi and Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.
The economy rate between allrounder Axar (left) and pace spearhead Bumrah (right) could be decisive in the clash between Delhi and Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini, K. Murali Kumar
infoIcon

The economy rate between allrounder Axar (left) and pace spearhead Bumrah (right) could be decisive in the clash between Delhi and Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Emmanual Yogini, K. Murali Kumar

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah both hail from the same state. They have been friends since their age-group days.

Donning different shades of blue (Patel - Delhi Capitals, Bumrah - Mumbai Indians), they have stood with their craft with the ball in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season dominated by towering totals.

No wonder the economy rate between allrounder Axar and pace spearhead Bumrah could be decisive in the clash between Delhi and Mumbai here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

RELATED: Sourav Ganguly calls for bowler-friendly pitches to restore bat and ball balance

After the 41st league match, Bumrah (6.37 runs per over in 32 overs) tops the list of best economy rate for bowlers with at least 10 overs this season, Axar is placed third in the list (7.06 runs in 31 overs).

Against a batting line-up full of power-hitters, the Gujarat duo will look forward to repeating their heroics, at the Wankhede Stadium, earlier in the month.

Considering that both teams are still languishing in the bottom half of the points table, a loss on Saturday could well push them into a must-win position for the remaining phase.

While Delhi – with veterans David Warner and Ishant Sharma being unavailable due to fitness issues – will hope to carry on the momentum from Wednesday night’s win, Hardik Padya and Co. will be keen on switching gears with time running out.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh identifies Suryakumar, Bumrah as key to India’s prospects in T20 World Cup

Barring Bumrah, the remaining bowling unit has been a huge concern.

With an on-song Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel on fire with the willow along with Jake Fraser-McGurk’s range-hitting, Mumbai captain Hardik will be banking on his bowling group to deliver against the odds.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Delhi Capitals /

Mumbai Indians

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine look for quick start against Punjab; Kolkata 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why Mitchell Starc is not playing Kolkata vs Punjab game
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, to bowl first against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
  5. In Pictures: From Dravid to PT Usha, sportspersons cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why Mitchell Starc is not playing Kolkata vs Punjab game
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Ganguly calls for bowler-friendly pitches to restore bat and ball balance
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, to bowl first against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine look for quick start against Punjab; Kolkata 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs PBKS Live score, IPL 2024: Salt, Narine look for quick start against Punjab; Kolkata 7/0 (1)
    Team Sportstar
  2. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why Mitchell Starc is not playing Kolkata vs Punjab game
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs PBKS Toss updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings wins toss, to bowl first against Kolkata
    Team Sportstar
  5. In Pictures: From Dravid to PT Usha, sportspersons cast their votes in Lok Sabha Elections 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment