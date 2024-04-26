DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Gujarat boys Axar, Bumrah look to take centrestage as Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah both hail from the same state. They have been friends since their age-group days.

Donning different shades of blue (Patel - Delhi Capitals, Bumrah - Mumbai Indians), they have stood with their craft with the ball in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season dominated by towering totals.

No wonder the economy rate between allrounder Axar and pace spearhead Bumrah could be decisive in the clash between Delhi and Mumbai here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

RELATED: Sourav Ganguly calls for bowler-friendly pitches to restore bat and ball balance

After the 41st league match, Bumrah (6.37 runs per over in 32 overs) tops the list of best economy rate for bowlers with at least 10 overs this season, Axar is placed third in the list (7.06 runs in 31 overs).

Against a batting line-up full of power-hitters, the Gujarat duo will look forward to repeating their heroics, at the Wankhede Stadium, earlier in the month.

Considering that both teams are still languishing in the bottom half of the points table, a loss on Saturday could well push them into a must-win position for the remaining phase.

While Delhi – with veterans David Warner and Ishant Sharma being unavailable due to fitness issues – will hope to carry on the momentum from Wednesday night’s win, Hardik Padya and Co. will be keen on switching gears with time running out.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh identifies Suryakumar, Bumrah as key to India’s prospects in T20 World Cup

Barring Bumrah, the remaining bowling unit has been a huge concern.

With an on-song Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel on fire with the willow along with Jake Fraser-McGurk’s range-hitting, Mumbai captain Hardik will be banking on his bowling group to deliver against the odds.