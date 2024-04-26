MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Why Mitchell Starc is not playing Kolkata vs Punjab game

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mitchell Starc unavaiable for the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 19:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Mitchell Starc during the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals. | Photo Credit: AP

Kolkata Knight Riders star pacer Mitchell Starc was left out of the playing XI during the Indian Premier League 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: KKR VS PBKS MATCH SCORE AND UPDATES

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed Starc’s unavailability during the toss. “Starcy got a cut on his finger in the last game and Dushmantha Chameera comes in. We want to continue the same form and momentum,” he said.

Kolkata roped in Starc for a whopping sum of 24.75 cr, making him the most expensive signing in IPL history.

Although Starc came into the season with a hefty price tag, his performance has not been up to the mark. He has taken six wickets in seven innings and has an economy of 11.48 which is not ideal for a bowler of his standard.

