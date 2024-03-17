WPL 2024: Purple Cap Table: Shreyanka Patil overtakes Marizanne Kapp in highest wicket-taker chart

The second season of the Women’s Premier League is coming to its business end with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on the Delhi Capitals in the final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Shreyan Patil shone with a four-wicket haul which helped the Royal Challengers bundle out the Capitals for just 113. She now holds the purple cap.

Earlier, DC pacer Marizanne Kapp was leading the purple cap list with 11 wickets alongside teammate Jess Jonassen and UP Warriorz’ Sophie Ecclestone.

Here is a look at the Purple Cap table:

Bowler Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI Shreyanka Patil (RCB) 8 13 12.07 7.30 4/12 Asha Sobhana (RCbB) 10 12 15.41 7.11 5/22 Sophie Molineux (RCB) 10 12 23.16 7.31 3/20 Marizanne Kapp (DC) 7 11 14.18 6.50 3/5 Jess Jonassen (DC) 7 11 15.09 7.21 3/21 Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) 8 11 18.81 6.57 3/20 Radha Yadav (DC) 9 10 16.90 7.04 4/20

(Table updated after DC vs RCB , WPL 2024 final first innings