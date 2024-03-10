MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct

Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 17:23 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL’s code of conduct during the match on Friday.
FILE PHOTO: Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL’s code of conduct during the match on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL’s code of conduct during the match on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone and Kiran Navgire were on Sunday fined 10 per cent of their match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during their team’s match against Delhi Capitals here.

The duo was fined for breaching Article 2.2 of the WPL’s code of conduct during the match on Friday.

“Both Sophie and Kiran admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,” a WPL statement read.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

ALSO READ | WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?

The Warriorz eked out a thrilling one-run win over the Delhi Capitals on the back of a sensational all-round display by Deepti Sharma.

Deepti scored a half-century before becoming the first Indian and only the second player to claim a hat-trick in the history of the league.

Related stories

Related Topics

WPL /

Sophie Ecclestone /

Kiran Navgire /

UP Warriorz /

Delhi Capitals /

Deepti Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Highlights: VID 31/3 after Shardul fifty takes Mumbai to 224
    Team Sportstar
  4. Para Shooting World Cup: Mona-Aadithya pair clinches rifle mixed team silver
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024 second phase likely to be held in home-and-away format in India despite Lok Sabha elections
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. WPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenario: How can DC, RCB, UPW and GG reach knockouts?
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers eyes win against Capitals to keep playoff hopes alive
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. WPL 2024: Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone, Kiran Navgire fined for breaching WPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final Day 1 Highlights: VID 31/3 after Shardul fifty takes Mumbai to 224
    Team Sportstar
  4. Para Shooting World Cup: Mona-Aadithya pair clinches rifle mixed team silver
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024 second phase likely to be held in home-and-away format in India despite Lok Sabha elections
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment