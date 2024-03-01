MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants

Chasing 143, Harris added valuable runs with Chamari Athapaththu and Deepti Sharma, taking the Warriorz to the finish line with 26 balls to spare for its second consecutive win. 4

Published : Mar 01, 2024 22:43 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris, plays a shot during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against the Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris, plays a shot during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against the Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris, plays a shot during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against the Gujarat Giants at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

‘Spin it, to win it’ was the mantra for the UP Warriorz, led by Sophie Ecclestone (4-0-20-3), before Grace Harris’ unbeaten fifty (60, 33b, 9x4, 2x6) powered it to a six-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Friday.

Chasing 143 never looked like an improbable challenge for the Warriorz. The openers, Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire, got off to a good start, taking the Uttar Pradesh team past 40 in the first four overs. 

Just when the Warriorz seemed to be running away in the match, the Giants pulled back with two quick wickets, first Kiran fell to Tanuja Kanwer, and then a set Healy was castled by Kathryn Bryce on 33.

Harris and Chamari Athapaththu took the chase forward and put on a 36-run stand for the third wicket, where the Sri Lankan was at her fluent best. She struck four boundaries before holing out to Laura Wolvaardt off Tanuja’s bowling. 

Meghna Singh dismissed Shweta Sehrawat for a seven-ball two to give some hope to the Giants fans, but an unbeaten 53-run stand between Deepti Sharma and Harris took the Warriorz past the finish line with 26 balls to spare for its second consecutive win. 

READ: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match highlights

Earlier, spinners capitalised on a turning track to help UPW restrict GG to 142 for five after choosing to bowl. 

Laura Wolvaardt used Anjali Sarvani’s pace and exploited the short off-side boundary, hitting her for three back-to-back fours. 

Skipper Beth Mooney, who had two poor performances with the bat, showed the right intent at the start. She stepped out to Rajeshwari Gayakwad and smashed a straight four. 

She then welcomed Ecclestone with a boundary, executing a flawless reverse lap, as the Giants got off to a brisk start.

But, as the openers looked to change gears, Ecclestone dismissed Mooney, who was caught by Harris at mid-off.

Ecclestone picked up another, removing Wolvaardt in similar fashion. This time, it was Athapaththu who caught the South African at mid-off.

Harris and Ecclestone bowled in tandem, choking the batters and stopping the boundary hits.

Alyssa Healy’s ploy to operate with the off-spinners paid off, as the Giants could only manage 29 in six overs after scoring 33 in the first four.

Harleen Deol had another underwhelming outing, scoring 18 off 24 before holing out to Anjali off Rajeshwari’s bowling. 

Ashleigh Gardner (30, 17b, 4x4, 1x6) provided the impetus, her 52-run association with Phoebe Litchfield powering the Giants close to the 150-mark, but it was never enough once Harris took charge, condemning the Giants to its third straight loss. 

