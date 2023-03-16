WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Emerging Player of the Season: Who is nominated, eligibility criteria

WPL2023: Here are the players who are eligible to win the Emerging Player o the Tournament award and how vital they’ve been to their teams’ fortunes this season.

Team Sportstar
16 March, 2023 11:46 IST
16 March, 2023 11:46 IST
Who will be adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season?

Who will be adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season? | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

WPL2023: Here are the players who are eligible to win the Emerging Player o the Tournament award and how vital they’ve been to their teams’ fortunes this season.

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is past its halfway mark, and several young talents have set the tournament on fire with their performances.

At the end of the season, one of them will be adjudged the emerging player of the tournament. The BCCI has introduced the incentive to reward a player who has best demonstrated, through her performances during the season, her potential to be a future star of international cricket. To be eligible for the Emerging Player Award, a player must meet all four of the following criteria:

1. Should be born after 1 April 1997; and

2. Should have played in 25 or less T20 matches (as of the start of the season);

The winner will be selected by a combination of a public vote on www.wplt20.com and the choice of the television commentators.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF ELIGIBLE PLAYERS:

Delhi Capitals:

Minnu Mani of Delhi Capitals

Minnu Mani of Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey

Alice Capsey

Tara Norris

Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants:

Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol

Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland

Monica Patel

Monica Patel

MUMBAI INDIANS:

Isabelle Wong

Isabelle Wong

Jintimani Kalita

Jintimani Kalita

Yastika Bhatia

Yastika Bhatia

Dhara Gujjar (R)

Dhara Gujjar (R)

Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka Patil

Kanika Ahuja

Kanika Ahuja

Disha Kasat

Disha Kasat

UP WARRIORZ:

Simran Shaikh

Simran Shaikh

Shweta Sehrawat

Shweta Sehrawat

Devika Vaidya

Devika Vaidya

Anjali Sarvani

Anjali Sarvani | Photo Credit: Ron Gaunt

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

WPL 2023 UPW vs RCB: Bangalore registers maiden win in Women’s Premier League, Match in Pictures

GG vs DC, WPL 2023: Shafali, Kapp sizzle as Delhi crushes Gujarat - Match in Pictures

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us