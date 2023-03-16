WPL 2023: Emerging Player of the Season: Who is nominated, eligibility criteria

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League is past its halfway mark, and several young talents have set the tournament on fire with their performances.

At the end of the season, one of them will be adjudged the emerging player of the tournament. The BCCI has introduced the incentive to reward a player who has best demonstrated, through her performances during the season, her potential to be a future star of international cricket. To be eligible for the Emerging Player Award, a player must meet all four of the following criteria:

1. Should be born after 1 April 1997; and

2. Should have played in 25 or less T20 matches (as of the start of the season);

The winner will be selected by a combination of a public vote on www.wplt20.com and the choice of the television commentators.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF ELIGIBLE PLAYERS:

Delhi Capitals:

Minnu Mani of Delhi Capitals

Alice Capsey

Tara Norris

Gujarat Giants:

Harleen Deol

Annabel Sutherland

Monica Patel

MUMBAI INDIANS:

Isabelle Wong

Jintimani Kalita

Yastika Bhatia

Dhara Gujjar (R)

Amanjot Kaur

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Shreyanka Patil

Kanika Ahuja

Disha Kasat

UP WARRIORZ:

Simran Shaikh

Shweta Sehrawat

Devika Vaidya