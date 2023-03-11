WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table update after RCB vs UPW match

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai on Friday.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 08:08 IST
11 March, 2023 08:08 IST
Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya celebrate after the UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets on Friday.

Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya celebrate after the UP Warriorz beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai on Friday.

UP Warriorz registered its second win in the Women’s Premier League after hammering the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in match eight of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

While UPW maintained its third spot despite a huge win with seven overs to spare, RCB slumped to its fourth successive defeat in the tournament

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the RCB vs UPW

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians3306+4.228
2Delhi Capitals 3214+0.965
3UP Warriorz3212+0.509
4Gujarat Giants3122-2.327
5Royal Challengers Bangalore4040-2.648

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hammer Delhi Capitals to register hat-trick of wins - Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us