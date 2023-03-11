WPL 2023 Points table update after RCB vs UPW match

UP Warriorz registered its second win in the Women’s Premier League after hammering the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 wickets in match eight of the WPL 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

While UPW maintained its third spot despite a huge win with seven overs to spare, RCB slumped to its fourth successive defeat in the tournament

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the RCB vs UPW