WPL 2023: DC vs RCB - Will change in venue turn Smriti Mandhana and Co.’s fortunes around?

Two teams with constrasting fortunes in the tournament, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, face each other at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday.

Capitals go into the match having done everything right in their last match against Gujarat Giants. From Marizanne Kapp’s brilliant fifer to Shafali Verma scoring the fastest fifty by an Indian, Delhi didn’t keep a foot wrong as it amassed its third win.

RCB, however, has had a woeful campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Its star-studded batting has blown hot and cold and its bowlers have been lacklustre.

Ahead of the tournament, RCB, on paper, looked like a mirror image of its Indian Premier League (IPL) counterpart, with big names such as Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Heather Knight making it look like the team to beat. It would have liked to emulate the men’s team‘s 2016 season, where it reached the final. However, the Smriti Mandhana-led side’s performance has more closely mimicked that of RCB’s more recent IPL seasons.

Delhi’s top-heavy batting order, which features the likes of captain Meg Lanning and Shafali , has bulldozed its way through many a bowling attack.

With players putting up exceptional performances with both bat and ball, Delhi will go into the game with an intent to “keep getting better with each match”, as captain Lanning said, without having to tinker with different combinations.

Having lost all its four matches so far, RCB’s playoffs prospects are dim. However, individual performances, like that of young Shreyanka Patil, whose 15-ball 24 helped RCB post a respectable 155 against Mumbai Indians, have been the silver lining for the struggling side. Patil’s bowling too, against players of great repute, has earned her praise.

However, most of RCB’s players have failed to bring their form at the international level into the franchise-based league.

RCB, playing its first game in Navi Mumbai, will hope a change in venue results in a change in fortune as well. However, Delhi goes into the contest with the confidence of having beaten RCB by 60 runs earlier in the tournament and thrashing Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets at the same venue in its previous game.

While, at the outset, the match-up may seem lopsided, RCB, with little to lose, will hope to show more gusto against second-placed Capitals.