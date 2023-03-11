Women's Cricket

After cryptic social media post, Marizanne Kapp confirms Dane Van Niekerk’s retirement

The former South Africa captain had hinted at retirement with a story on social media platform Instagram, and the news was later confirmed by teammate Marizanne Kapp.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 23:06 IST
South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp confirmed her teammate and wife, Dane Van Niekerk’s, retirement from cricket on Saturday.

Speaking after the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Women’s Premier League match on Saturday, Kapp said, “Sometimes it feels like I am the one who’s retiring, just so heartbreaking. We’ve grown up in the South Africa team. It was difficult to hear the decision. She seems in a better place mentally and that’s what matters.”

Former South Africa captain Niekerk had posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account on Saturday that had sparked speculations of her retirement. She posted a story that read: “You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken.”

This was followed by a post from her Kapp with the caption ‘End of an era’.

The announcement comes after Niekerk was controversially excluded from South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad in January when she failed to clear a fitness test by 18 seconds.

Niekerk had last featured for South Africa in September 2021 in a Women’s One-Day International against West indies.

Niekerk played 108 One-Day Internationals for South Africa and scored 2175 runs at an average of 36.25. In T20 Internationals, Niekerk scored 1877 runs at 28.01 in 77 innings.

