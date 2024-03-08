MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket

Meera had shirts with Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur (India and Mumbai Indians captain) printed on them, but they got sold out during the Bengaluru leg.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 21:47 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Meera hailed Bengaluru for the crowd the WPL saw there and believes Delhi has not yet lived up to the standard set.
Meera hailed Bengaluru for the crowd the WPL saw there and believes Delhi has not yet lived up to the standard set. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
infoIcon

Meera hailed Bengaluru for the crowd the WPL saw there and believes Delhi has not yet lived up to the standard set. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

The ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has seen fans from near and where travel to see their favourite cricketers in action. Amidst them is Meera, a widely travelled jersey seller who has taken a particular liking to the women’s vertical over the last three years.

If you’re headed to the Feroz Shah Kotla complex for a match anytime over the next nine days, you will spot Meera didi, as folks in the area call her, selling her wares in the walkway leading to the Gautam Gambhir stand.

“I have been travelling to almost all India matches I can afford to go for the last 25 years. I enjoy cricket, and travelling for games is a nice way to stay involved with the sport and the fans,” Meera told  Sportstar on the sidelines of Delhi Capitals’ game against UP Warriorz.

ALSO READ: Be a Jemimah Rodrigues and you’ll be fine: A lesson on the power of self-belief

Her job, selling knock-off jerseys, has helped her travel the length and breadth of the country.

Meera gets around by train, and while travelling through Vishakhapatnam and Rajkot, she made it a point to watch the Indian men’s team against England. She didn’t get a train to Ranchi and hence, made her way to Bengaluru and then Delhi for the WPL.

She travels with other vendors like herself. Four of them share a guesthouse near the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where they pay a total rent of Rs.800.

RCB’s Smriti Mandhana is a popular name on the jerseys.
RCB’s Smriti Mandhana is a popular name on the jerseys. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
lightbox-info

RCB’s Smriti Mandhana is a popular name on the jerseys. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

While Smriti Mandhana is a popular name on the jerseys, identifiers of the women playing in the tournament have largely been missing from jerseys sold outside the venue.

Meera had shirts with Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur (India and Mumbai Indians captain) printed on them, but they got sold out during the Bengaluru leg.

“I don’t know how to read and write. Journalists have told me about the names of players and so I get them done. If I had a list of all the players participating, I would have got the whole lot printed,” she said.

Meera hailed Bengaluru for the crowd the WPL saw there and believes Delhi has not yet lived up to the standard set. “When gents can play, why can’t the ladies? If you can watch the boys, come watch the girls too,” she said.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. DC-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Saima strikes as Shafali falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. I’m in best possible shape, never felt so good before: Neeraj Chopra ahead of Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Sahaja Yamalapalli knocked out by Dayeon Back in the quarterfinals of ITF women’s tennis tournament
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  2. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to continue winning streak, faces UP Warriorz
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque spins Mumbai Indians Women to 42-run win over UP Warriorz 
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Jonassen on contemplating retirement, an Aussie comeback and power of having a point to prove
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. UP-W vs MI-W Highlights WPL 2024: Saika Ishaque takes three, Mumbai beats UP by 42 runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wrestling: UWW supports WFI, says it will not accept entries for competitions from any other entity
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. DC-W vs UP-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Saima strikes as Shafali falls
    Team Sportstar
  4. I’m in best possible shape, never felt so good before: Neeraj Chopra ahead of Paris Olympics
    PTI
  5. Sahaja Yamalapalli knocked out by Dayeon Back in the quarterfinals of ITF women’s tennis tournament
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment