WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off the highest successful chase in Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday against Gujarat Giants (GG) to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.
Mumbai currently has 10 points in seven matches while Gujarat’s campaign is in complete contrast - at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|5
|2
|10
|0.343
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|4
|2
|8
|1.059
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0.038
|UP Warriorz
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.365
|Gujarat Giants
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.111
(Updates after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match)
