WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants on Saturday to book a playoffs spot for the second successive season and tops the Women’s Premier League (WPL) points table with 10 points.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Mumbai Indians (MI) pulled off the highest successful chase in Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday against Gujarat Giants (GG) to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Mumbai currently has 10 points in seven matches while Gujarat’s campaign is in complete contrast - at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games.

Also read | Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR
Mumbai Indians 7 5 2 10 0.343
Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 8 1.059
Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 3 3 6 0.038
UP Warriorz 7 3 4 6 -0.365
Gujarat Giants 6 1 5 2 -1.111

(Updates after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match)

