WPL 2024 points table updated: Gujarat in contention for Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants will be happy that they are still in the race for qualifying for the playoffs. The UP Warriorz are almost out of contention and Giants will be hoping that RCB lose by a massive margin against the Mumbai Indians. on Tuesday
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.918
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.343
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.027
|UP Warriorz
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.371
|Gujarat Giants
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.873
(Updates after Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz match )
