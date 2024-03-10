MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 points table updated: Gujarat in contention for Playoffs race, Delhi Capitals joins Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants will be happy that they are still in the race for qualifying for the playoffs. The UP Warriorz are almost out of contention, and Giants will be hoping that RCB lose by a massive margin against the Mumbai Indians. on Tuesday

Published : Mar 10, 2024 10:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil bowled a sensational spell to keep her team alive.
Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil bowled a sensational spell to keep her team alive. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy
infoIcon

Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil bowled a sensational spell to keep her team alive. | Photo Credit: RV Moorthy

Gujarat Giants will be happy that they are still in the race for qualifying for the playoffs. The UP Warriorz are almost out of contention and Giants will be hoping that RCB lose by a massive margin against the Mumbai Indians. on Tuesday

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR
Delhi Capitals (Q) 7 5 2 10 +0.918
Mumbai Indians (Q) 7 5 2 10 +0.343
Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 3 4 6 +0.027
UP Warriorz 8 3 5 6 -0.371
Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 4 -0.873

(Updates after Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz match )

