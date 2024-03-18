MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony: Full winners list; Molineux Player of the final; Perry gets Orange Cap, Deepti MVP; Shreyanka Purple Cap

WPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony: Here’s the full list of winners - Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Fair Play, Best Catch, Emerging Player, and Fair Play award. 

Published : Mar 18, 2024 00:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bangalore receives the orange cap.
Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bangalore receives the orange cap. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL
infoIcon

Ellyse Perry of Royal Challengers Bangalore receives the orange cap. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke years of jinx and won its first title across franchise leagues when it beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the second season of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is the list of awards for the WPL 2024.

WPL 2024 AWARDS

  • Winner (Rs. 6 cr) - Royal Challengers Bangalore
  • Runner Up (Rs. 3 cr) - Delhi Capitals
  • Emerging player of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)
  • Most Valuable Player (Rs. 5 lakh) - Deepti Sharma (UPW)
  • Orange Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Ellyse Perry (RCB)
  • Purple Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)
  • Most Sixes Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC)
  • Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Georgia Wareham (RCB)
  • Catch of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - S. Sajana (MI)
  • Fair Play Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL FINAL - DC vs RCB AWARDS

  • Player of the match (Rs. 2.5 lakh) - Sophie Molineux (RCB)
  • Most sixes in the match (Rs. 1 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC)

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
