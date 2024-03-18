WPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony: Full winners list; Molineux Player of the final; Perry gets Orange Cap, Deepti MVP; Shreyanka Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke years of jinx and won its first title across franchise leagues when it beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the second season of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.
WPL 2024 AWARDS
- Winner (Rs. 6 cr) - Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Runner Up (Rs. 3 cr) - Delhi Capitals
- Emerging player of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)
- Most Valuable Player (Rs. 5 lakh) - Deepti Sharma (UPW)
- Orange Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Ellyse Perry (RCB)
- Purple Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)
- Most Sixes Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC)
- Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Georgia Wareham (RCB)
- Catch of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - S. Sajana (MI)
- Fair Play Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL FINAL - DC vs RCB AWARDS
- Player of the match (Rs. 2.5 lakh) - Sophie Molineux (RCB)
- Most sixes in the match (Rs. 1 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC)
