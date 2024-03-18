WPL 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony: Full winners list; Molineux Player of the final; Perry gets Orange Cap, Deepti MVP; Shreyanka Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore broke years of jinx and won its first title across franchise leagues when it beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets to claim the second season of the Women’s Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Here is the list of awards for the WPL 2024.

WPL 2024 AWARDS

Winner (Rs. 6 cr) - Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Runner Up (Rs. 3 cr) - Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals Emerging player of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)

Shreyanka Patil (RCB) Most Valuable Player (Rs. 5 lakh) - Deepti Sharma (UPW)

Deepti Sharma (UPW) Orange Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Ellyse Perry (RCB)

Ellyse Perry (RCB) Purple Cap (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shreyanka Patil (RCB)

Shreyanka Patil (RCB) Most Sixes Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Shafali Verma (DC)

Shafali Verma (DC) Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Georgia Wareham (RCB)

Georgia Wareham (RCB) Catch of the season (Rs. 5 lakh) - S. Sajana (MI)

S. Sajana (MI) Fair Play Award (Rs. 5 lakh) - Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL FINAL - DC vs RCB AWARDS