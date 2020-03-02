Cricket Women's T20 World Cup LIVE, Australia v New Zealand: Peterson strikes, removes Aussie skipper Lanning Catch the live score, commentary, and highlights from the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne. Team Sportstar Melbourne Last Updated: 02 March, 2020 10:02 IST It is a must-win match for both Australia and New Zealand. - Twitter Team Sportstar Melbourne Last Updated: 02 March, 2020 10:02 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. PLAYING XIAustralia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan SchuttNew Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair WHAT THEY SAIDMeg Lanning: I wasn't sure so happy to have lost the toss. Not too worried about batting first. She (Ellyse Perry) has pulled up well and we have made no changes... Very excited and looking forward to the game.Sophie Devine: We are bowling first. The pitch will not change a lot. We want to chase down the target. Our bowlers have been outstanding and we have worked hard on our fielding as well. We are playing the same side. - NEW ZEALAND WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BOWL - SQUADSAustralia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly StranoNew Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr WHERE TO WATCH?The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup games will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Hotstar will be providing the online live streaming.