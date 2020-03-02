Women's T20 World Cup LIVE, Australia v New Zealand: Peterson strikes, removes Aussie skipper Lanning

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.



PLAYING XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair



WHAT THEY SAID

Meg Lanning: I wasn't sure so happy to have lost the toss. Not too worried about batting first. She (Ellyse Perry) has pulled up well and we have made no changes... Very excited and looking forward to the game.

Sophie Devine: We are bowling first. The pitch will not change a lot. We want to chase down the target. Our bowlers have been outstanding and we have worked hard on our fielding as well. We are playing the same side.



- NEW ZEALAND WON THE TOSS AND OPTED TO BOWL -



SQUADS Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Erin Burns, Molly Strano New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Katie Perkins, Holly Huddleston, Lauren Down, Jess Kerr