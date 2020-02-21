Cricket Cricket Women’s T20 World Cup: Poonam Yadav takes 4-19 as India beats Australia in opener Poonam Yadav's stunning spell derailed Australia's chase of 133 as India began the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with a 17-run win at Sydney on Friday. PTI Sydney 21 February, 2020 17:02 IST Poonam Yadav (left) celebrates wicket of Australia's Jess Jonassen with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the first game of the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup in Sydney, - ap PTI Sydney 21 February, 2020 17:02 IST Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Friday.Put into bat, India posted a below-par 132 for four in its stipulated 20 overs, riding on Shafali Verma’s 15-ball 29 and an unbeaten 46-ball 49 from Deepti Sharma.However, the visitor then returned to bowl out the hosts for 115 in 19.5 overs.Australia was off to a good start in its chase with opener Alyssa Healy (51) making a 35-ball 51 laced with six boundaries and a six to anchor the chase initially.However, Indian spinners led by Poonam triggered a collapse as Australia suddenly slipped to 82 for six.Poonam (4/19) snapped four wickets, two in successive deliveries of the 12th over to derail Australia’s chase.Ashleigh Gardner (34 off 36) tried her bit but didn’t get any support from the other end.READ | Indian women cricketers may feature in The Hundred, if the BCCI agrees Earlier, India frittered away a flying start to post 132 for 4 against defending champion Australia at the Sydney Showground stadium here on Friday.Opener Shafali blasted 29 off 15 balls studded with five fours and a six but Jess Jonassen (2/24) took two wickets to reduce India to 47 for three.Deepti (49 not out) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) then added 53 runs to bring up the hundred.India will next take on Bangladesh at Perth on February 24.Brief Scores:India: 132 for 4 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 49, Shafali 29; Jess Jonaseen 2/24).Australia: 115 in 19.5 overs (Alyssa Healy 51; Poonam Yadav 4/19). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos