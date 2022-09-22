T20 World Cup, 24 days to go: Top moments- Rangana Herath helps Sri Lanka bowl New Zealand out for 60

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins in Australia in 25 days. Sportstar will present one iconic moment/match from T20 WC history each day, leading up to October 16, 2022.

March 31, 2014: Herath helps Sri Lanka bowl New Zealand out for 60 to qualify for semifinals

Rangana Herath tore apart the New Zealand batting with a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka registered a 59-run victory. The win helped Sri Lanka qualify for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand was shot out for just 60 in 15.3 overs, the third lowest total in its T20I history.

Credit to Herath’s 5/3 Sri Lanka finished on top of Group 1.

New Zealand suffered a jolt even before its run chase as Corey Anderson was injured and did not come out to bat.

Chasing 120, New Zealand was set for a spot in the semifinal but Herath’s spin gave Sri Lanka the spike.

Having lost the opener, Brendon McCullum fell to the spinner as Kumara Sangakkara did the rest behind the stumps.

Herath then dismissed Ross Taylor and Jimmy Neesham for ducks to tilt the match firmly in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Herath continued his exploits and though he missed his hat-trick chance, he reduced New Zealand in tatters by dismissing Luke Ranchi.

The rest was a procession.

Earlier, pacers Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham claimed three wickets each to wreak havoc on Sri Lankan batsmen as New Zealand shot them out for just 119 in their must-win match.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 119 (Boult 3-20) beat New Zealand 60 (Williamson 42, Herath 5-3) by 59 runs