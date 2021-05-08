Indian team to leave for WTC final, England series on June 2

Team India will complete an eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai before leaving on June 2 for a marathon tour of the United Kingdom, where it will play six Test matches including the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The BCCI is currently negotiating quarantine norms - 10 days of soft quarantine (training allowed) for players - for players once they reach the UK.

"Indian team will have eight days of hard quarantine (confined to hotel rooms) in India with mandatory negative RT-PCR reports on the second, fourth and seventh day required to board the flight," said a senior BCCI official.

READ: India squad for WTC final and England series: Jadeja, Shami, Vihari return; Hardik Pandya misses out

"Since we have a bubble to bubble transfer, it needs to be seen if the duration of the 10-day quarantine can be reduced a bit. However, players during soft quarantine can go for training. In any case, Hotel Hilton where the teams will be put up in Southampton is a part of the Ageas Bowl property," the source added.

In case it's a 10-day quarantine, the players will be allowed to move around the city from June 13 while the WTC final against New Zealand will start on June 18.

It is also learnt that looking at the length of the tour, players' families will accompany them.

ALSO READ: KKR and India pacer Prasidh Krishna tests COVID-19 positive

Covid-19 vaccines

The BCCI is also confident that all the players will get their first dose of vaccine before embarking on the tour. That said, it will be difficult for Prasidh Krishna, who has tested positive after coming in contact with Varun Chakravarthy, to get vaccinated before leaving for the English shores.

"You have a gap between the time you test negative for COVID-19 and get your vaccination. So even if Prasidh tests negative by May 18th or 20th, he would need a four-week gap before he gets his first dose," the source said.

If all Indian players get the Covishield vaccine in India, it will be easier to get the second jabs in the UK as it's the Oxford vaccine.

ALSO READ: Ajinkya Rahane gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah are expected to be present in Southampton for the WTC final.