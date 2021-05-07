Cricket Cricket India squad for WTC final and England series: Jadeja, Shami, Vihari return; Hardik Pandya misses out ICC World Test Championship: Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Shami return to Test fold for the inaugural WTC final and the five Tests against England. Team Sportstar 07 May, 2021 18:07 IST Ravindra Jadeja returned to India's Test squad for the WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series versus England. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 07 May, 2021 18:07 IST The five-member national selection committee on Friday named a 20-strong India squad for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England.Keeping the COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions in mind, the Chetan Sharma-led panel has also picked four stand-byes for the long trip to the UK. While Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami returned to the squad, there was no place for Hardik Pandya or Kuldeep Yadav.The four standby players are -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla. IPL 2021: Kohli reaches Mumbai as RCB players, support staff leave for respective destinations Prithvi Shaw and Prasidh Krishna - who were in contention after a good domestic season - were not considered, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a forgettable IPL outing has also been left out.K L Rahul, who underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, infected with COVID-19 during the recently-suspended IPL, have been included subject to their fitness.Both Jadeja and Vihari had endured injuries during the away series against Australia earlier this year.India will also play a five-match Test series against England, which will begin in Nottingham (August 4-8). It will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (August 25-29), Oval (September 2-6) and Manchester (September 10-14).India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.