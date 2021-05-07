India squad for WTC final and England series: Jadeja, Shami, Vihari return; Hardik Pandya misses out

The five-member national selection committee on Friday named a 20-strong India squad for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England.

Keeping the COVID-19 protocols and travel restrictions in mind, the Chetan Sharma-led panel has also picked four stand-byes for the long trip to the UK. While Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami returned to the squad, there was no place for Hardik Pandya or Kuldeep Yadav.

The four standby players are -- Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Prithvi Shaw and Prasidh Krishna - who were in contention after a good domestic season - were not considered, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a forgettable IPL outing has also been left out.

K L Rahul, who underwent a surgery after being diagnosed with appendicitis, and Wriddhiman Saha, infected with COVID-19 during the recently-suspended IPL, have been included subject to their fitness.

Both Jadeja and Vihari had endured injuries during the away series against Australia earlier this year.

India will also play a five-match Test series against England, which will begin in Nottingham (August 4-8). It will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (August 25-29), Oval (September 2-6) and Manchester (September 10-14).