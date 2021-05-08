Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Mumbai batsman joins several of his other teammates and head coach Ravi Shastri to get vaccinated.

PTI
MUMBAI 08 May, 2021 13:24 IST

The right-hander urged others to get vaccinated as well in his tweet- PTI   -  PTI

PTI
MUMBAI 08 May, 2021 13:24 IST

Indian Test team's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday said he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

FOLLOW | ZIM vs PAK Day 2 Live Score

Head coach Ravi Shastri was the first from the Indian cricket team to receive the vaccine. He got his first jab in the first week of March, when vaccination was made open for all senior citizens.

On Friday, the 32-year-old batsman was retained as Virat Kohli's deputy for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.