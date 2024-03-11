India, fresh from a 4-1 series win at home against England, continued to hold the first spot in the World Test Championship (2023-25) points table despite Australia beating New Zealand by three wickets in the second Test on Monday.
Pat Cummins’ Australia swept the Black Caps 2-0 to go second in the standings, with eight wins in 12 matches and a PCT (Percentage Points System) of 62.50, compared to India’s 68.51.
New Zealand slipped to the third spot after conceding its third defeat in six games in the current WTC cycle, and has a PCT of 50.00, tied with Bangladesh, which has played just a couple of games so far.
Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka round off the rest of the standings.
WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE AFTER NZ VS AUS TEST SERIES
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT
|India
|9
|6
|2
|1
|74
|68.51
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|New Zealand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|36
|50.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|33.33
|South Africa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|12
|25.00
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|21
|17.50
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
Latest on Sportstar
- Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2: VID 85/5, trails by 139 runs; Mulani gets Thakare
- VIDEO: “What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious” - Klopp blasts VAR officials after draw vs Man City
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated: India retains top spot despite Australia’s 2-0 sweep of New Zealand
- Satwik-Chirag clinches French Open 2024 title, beats Jhe Huei-Po Hsuan from Chinese Taipei
- Hockey India announces 28 probables for men’s national coaching camp ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE