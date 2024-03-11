WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated: India retains top spot despite Australia’s 2-0 sweep of New Zealand

India, fresh from a 4-1 series win at home against England, continued to hold the first spot in the World Test Championship (2023-25) points table despite Australia beating New Zealand by three wickets in the second Test on Monday.

Pat Cummins’ Australia swept the Black Caps 2-0 to go second in the standings, with eight wins in 12 matches and a PCT (Percentage Points System) of 62.50, compared to India’s 68.51.

New Zealand slipped to the third spot after conceding its third defeat in six games in the current WTC cycle, and has a PCT of 50.00, tied with Bangladesh, which has played just a couple of games so far.

Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, England and Sri Lanka round off the rest of the standings.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE AFTER NZ VS AUS TEST SERIES