WTC 2023-25 Points Table after IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India jumps to 2nd, England languishes in 8th spot

India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday to jump to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings for the 2023-25 cycle.

This was India’s third win of the cycle with its previous two coming against West Indies and South Africa.

England, on the other hand, is reeling at the eighth spot with just 21 points out of the 84 it has played for.

Australia remains on top of the standings, and India will need to win its remaining games against England to overtake it.

Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00 India 6 3 2 1 38 52.77 South Africa 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66 West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33 England 7 3 3 1 21 25.00 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

(Updated after 2nd India vs England)