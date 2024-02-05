India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday to jump to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings for the 2023-25 cycle.
This was India’s third win of the cycle with its previous two coming against West Indies and South Africa.
England, on the other hand, is reeling at the eighth spot with just 21 points out of the 84 it has played for.
Australia remains on top of the standings, and India will need to win its remaining games against England to overtake it.
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Draw
|Points
|Percent
|Australia
|10
|6
|3
|1
|66
|55.00
|India
|6
|3
|2
|1
|38
|52.77
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50.00
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|50.00
|Pakistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|22
|36.66
|West Indies
|4
|1
|2
|1
|16
|33.33
|England
|7
|3
|3
|1
|21
|25.00
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
(Updated after 2nd India vs England)
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table after IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India jumps to 2nd, England languishes in 8th spot
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Ashwin shine as India levels five-match series 1-1 against England with 106-run win
- IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 4: India wins by 106 runs to level series 1-1
- WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India goes top after big win over South Africa
- Ranji Trophy Live Score: Lokeshwar, Pradosh shine as Tamil Nadu beats Goa by seven wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE