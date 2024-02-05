MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table after IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India jumps to 2nd, England languishes in 8th spot

India defeated England in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam and picked up its third win of the WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 14:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma celebrates with Kuldeep Yadav after Zak Crawley's wicket during Dayv 4 fo the second Test between India and England.
Rohit Sharma celebrates with Kuldeep Yadav after Zak Crawley’s wicket during Dayv 4 fo the second Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: AP




India defeated England by 106 runs in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam on Monday to jump to the second spot in the World Test Championship standings for the 2023-25 cycle.

This was India’s third win of the cycle with its previous two coming against West Indies and South Africa.

England, on the other hand, is reeling at the eighth spot with just 21 points out of the 84 it has played for.

Australia remains on top of the standings, and India will need to win its remaining games against England to overtake it.

Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent
Australia 10 6 3 1 66 55.00
India 6 3 2 1 38 52.77
South Africa 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
Pakistan 5 2 3 0 22 36.66
West Indies 4 1 2 1 16 33.33
England 7 3 3 1 21 25.00
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

(Updated after 2nd India vs England)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

