IND vs WI: Jaiswal scores hundred on Test debut

IND vs WI: The 21-year-old became the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut, after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

Published : Jul 13, 2023 23:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring half a century against West Indies on day two of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on Test debut during the first Test between the West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

The 21-year-old became the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut, after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Follow live blog of Day 2 of the First Test between West Indies and India at Dominica

Shikhar Dhawan scored 187 against Australia at Mohali in 2013 whereas Prithvi Shaw scored 134 at Rajkot in 2018.

Jaiswal has already scored nine First Class (FC) centuries in 15 matches since his debut for Mumbai in 2019. He has scored 1845 runs at FC level with a staggering average of 80.21

Jaiswal initially caught the eye after finishing as top scorer in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, scoring a century in the semifinal against Pakistan.

Indian openers with century on Test debut
Shikhar Dhawan - 187 - India vs Australia, Mohali 2013
Prithvi Shaw - 134 - India vs West Indies, Rajkot 2018
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 101* - West Indies vs India, Dominica 2023

More to follow....

