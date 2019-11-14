Yohan Blake to promote T20 tournament in India

Jamaican sprint ace, Yohan Blake, will be in India next month to promote the Road Safety World Series -- a T20 cricket tournament, which will be played in Mumbai and Pune in February, next year.

"Yes, I will be there," Blake confirmed to Sportstar via message on Thursday.

The sprint legend, who will be in Mumbai between December 1-5, will be taking part in various activities to create awareness about road safety in the country.

A 100m and 200m stalwart, Blake is currently undergoing training, ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Blake grabbed 100m gold medal at the World Championships in 2011, becoming the youngest 100m world champion ever. At the London Olympics in 2012, he won silver medals in 100m and 200m races for Jamaica.

An avid cricket enthusiast, Blake attended World Cup games in England earlier this year and even cheered for the West Indies from the stands.

At the Road Safety World Series -- where legends of India, Australia, West Indies, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be playing -- Blake's old friend Brian Lara, too, will be seen in action. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Jonty Rhodes, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Nayan Mongia are the other former cricketers who will be part of the league.