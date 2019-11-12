More Sports Athletics Athletics Doping ban for Kenya’s marathon runner Kiptum Kenya’s Abraham Kiptumhas is banned for four-years by Athletics Integrity Unit after his biological passport showed up with irregularities. AFP Paris 12 November, 2019 10:52 IST Kenya's Abraham Kiptum is given a four-year ban. - GETTY IMAGES AFP Paris 12 November, 2019 10:52 IST Former half-marathon world record holder Kenya’s Abraham Kiptumhas been given a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said.The ban follows irregularities that showed up on Kiptumhas’ biological passport, which is used to track potential doping.“The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned the long-distance runner for four-years with effect from 28 April 2019,” a statement on Twitter said on Monday.The Tribunal suspects the 30-year-old Kiptumhas of blood doping, but the athlete has denied any form of doping or blood manipulation. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.