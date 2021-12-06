Yorkshire names Darren Gough as managing director

Yorkshire has appointed former England bowler Darren Gough as managing director on an interim basis to ensure stability, the club said on Monday after their coaching staff quit last week amid allegations of institutional racism.

Yorkshire said last week that director of cricket Martyn Moxon and coach Andrew Gale were among the members of the club who had left.

The departures followed allegations of racist abuse made by former player Azeem Rafiq, who is of Pakistani descent, with the 30-year-old saying he had contemplated suicide after he was made to feel like an outsider at Yorkshire.

Yorkshire said in a statement that Gough has been appointed initially until the end of the 2022 season, with overseeing the recruitment of a new coaching team being his first priority.

"Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger," said Gough, who spent 15 years at Yorkshire across two spells and also captained the side.

"I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.

"I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome."

The scandal had shaken English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals, and embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.