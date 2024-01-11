MagazineBuy Print

Former chairman Graves apologises for racism at Yorkshire

Graves was chairman of the club between 2012-2015, a period in which Yorkshire was accused of failing to address racist and discriminatory language.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 18:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Colin Graves.
FILE PHOTO: Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Colin Graves. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Colin Graves. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Colin Graves has apologised on Thursday to anyone who suffered racism at the club and for his previous dismissal of racist incidents as banter.

Graves was chairman of the club between 2012-2015, a period in which Yorkshire was accused of failing to address racist and discriminatory language.

“I apologise personally and unreservedly to anyone who experienced any form of racism at Yorkshire County Cricket Club,” Graves said in a statement.

“I profoundly regret some of the language I used when asked about the events that took place when I was chairman, at a time when I was no longer at the club.”

The apology comes after Yorkshire’s board approved a loan offer on Wednesday from a consortium headed by Graves, which is set to see the former chairman return to the County Championship Division Two cricket club.

Yorkshire was fined 400,000 pounds ($510,640) in 2023 and given a 48-point deduction in the County Championship after an investigation into racism allegations by ex-Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

“If I am confirmed as chairman, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion work that has been carried out over the last two years will continue,” Graves added.

