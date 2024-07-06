MagazineBuy Print

ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener

Zimbabwe pulled off a shock win over a second-string India in the first T20I in Harare on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 20:01 IST , HARARE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Zimbabwe players celebrate an Indian wicket during the T20 cricket match against India.
Zimbabwe players celebrate an Indian wicket during the T20 cricket match against India. | Photo Credit: Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi/AP
infoIcon

Zimbabwe players celebrate an Indian wicket during the T20 cricket match against India. | Photo Credit: Tsvangirayi Muikwazhi/AP

A new-look India, led by Shubman Gill, put up a sloppy batting display to lose to an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

Fresh from its T20 World Cup triumph, India chose to field a young side, handing three debut caps.

But the young Indian batters failed to shine and returned with eight-single digit scores to be bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs in pursuit of a target of 116.

India was reduced to 86 for 9 in 17 overs and from there Washington Sundar (27; 34b) led India’s fightback but only to fall short.

This became India’s first loss in the format in 2024.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front with his tidy 3/25 from his spin bowling, while Tendai Chatara bagged 3/16 from 3.1 overs.

Earlier, India restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9 after opting to bowl.

ALSO READ: ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma becomes the 4th Indian to get out on a duck in T20I debut

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4 for 13, while off spin-allrounder Washington Sundar snapped 2 for 11 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 16 runs to slip to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs.

But wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande held the fort with a fine cameo of 29 not out from 25 balls (4x4) in an unbroken 25-run last wicket stand with Tendai Chatara.

India handed debut caps to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, all of them returned with single-digit scores.

Brief Scores
Zimbabwe: 115/9 in 20 overs (Dion Myers 23, Clive Madande 29 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 4/13, Washington Sundar 2/11)
India: 102 allout in 19.5 overs (Sikandar Raza 3/25, Tendai Chatara 3/16) by 13 runs

India /

Zimbabwe /

T20 World Cup

  Euro 2024: Why is Marc Guehi not playing in England vs Switzerland quarterfinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
  ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener
    PTI
  LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Lineups out; Bellingham, Foden start in ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  Euro 2024: Spain's Pedri to miss rest of European Championship due to knee injury
    AFP
  Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles
    Team Sportstar
Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
  ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener
    PTI
  ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: What is the lowest total defended against India in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma becomes the 4th Indian to get out on a duck in T20I debut
    Team Sportstar
  ZIM vs IND Highlights, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe pulls off shock win vs India in series opener
    Team Sportstar
  ZIM vs IND, T20I Series: Samson, Jaiswal and Dube leave for Harare, expected to be available for selection from third match
    Team Sportstar
