Argentina vs Canada LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Lionel Messi, preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Argentina and Canada from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Published : Jul 09, 2024 12:34 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America quarterfinal match against Ecuador in Houston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America quarterfinal match against Ecuador in Houston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) | Photo Credit: AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi during a Copa America quarterfinal match against Ecuador in Houston, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Canada is preparing for a colossal Copa America semifinal showdown against Argentina on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in what its coach Jesse Marsch has likened to a David vs Goliath battle.

Argentina, World Cup winner in 2022, is defending Copa champion and top the FIFA rankings, while Canada is ranked 48th in the world and is making its debut in the tournament.

“They’ve only lost twice in five years,” Marsch said of Argentina. “(Lionel) Messi is the best player to ever play the game. But we believe we have a chance and that’s the way we’re preparing.”

Despite losing 2-0 to Argentina in its opening match on June 20, in which Messi set up both goals for Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, Canada remains confident having advanced to the semifinals following a penalty shootout win against Venezuela.

“We know how good Argentina is because we played against them but we also had success in certain moments,” Marsch told reporters. “I said after the (Venezuela) match that we probably have to play a perfect match and maybe even then it may not be enough.”

While Canada had learned a lot about Argentina from the opening group match, Marsch said Messi’s side would probably move up a gear in the semifinals.

Messi was on the pitch for the whole of Argentina’s quarterfinal shootout win over Ecuador despite dealing with a muscle injury during the group stage.

“He’s doing okay and he’s going to be part of the match,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters. “It’s up to me to decide and when I see he’s in good condition, even if he’s not 100% he will still play.

“Even when he’s not at his best, he still has a lot to give,” he added.

The winner will move on to the final in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, meeting either Uruguay or Colombia, which play their semi on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match kick off?
The Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 (5:30 AM IST) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live stream of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Canada Copa America 2024 semifinal match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

