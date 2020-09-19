Football Videos

Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal

Says manager Mikel Arteta: "I'm really pleased to have convinced [Aubameyang] to stay at our club."

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
19 September, 2020 12:16 IST
Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille
Ligue 1: PSG claims first win thanks to stoppage-time goal
Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar
Thomas Tuchel
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
Mohamed Salah
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year