Football Videos

Bundesliga: Timeline - Coronavirus stalls season

With the Bundesliga set to restart soon, a look a the timeline of the forced COVID-19 break.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 15:34 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 15:34 IST
Face masks, disinfection and testing as teams return to training
Thomas Muller.
The best quotes from the Bundesliga's break
Robert Lewandowski.
The winners and losers of the coronavirus break from Bundesliga
Charlie Adam picks his 'quarantine XI'
 More Videos
Five odd things from Ligue 1 this season
Serie A.
Serie A players to train individually
Santi Cazorla
Cazorla reflects on 600+ day injury nightmare
Champions League glory is a priority - Sergio Aguero
Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe
Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended
Alvaro Recoba (left) and Luis Suarez
Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League