Football Videos Low laments global 'burnout' amid coronavirus pandemic The Germany manager Joachim Low says coronavirus pandemic is affecting "everyone", leading to a global burnout. Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 15:06 IST Low laments global 'burnout' amid coronavirus pandemic Team Sportstar 20 March, 2020 15:06 IST UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season The Hansi Flick impact Mourinho, Pochettino and Wenger join forces for Fifa's coronavirus advice More Videos Madrid's Brazilian teenage trio not the finished article - Senna Matic happy at Man Utd amid contract rumours Premier League 2019-20 - Outstanding performers Van Der Sar urges clubs to finish leagues by June 30th Sergio Ramos urges Real Madrid fans to stay at home Coronavirus: German football must stay united - Bundesliga chief Number game: Atletico's indifferent season Data check: How has Madrid performed under Zidane this season?