Watch - Ronaldo in Riyadh: “Happy here at Al Nassr, It’s not the end of my career”
“It’s not the end of my career to come in [Saudi Arabia].. I’m really really happy to be here,” Portuguese footballer Ronaldo said as the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr unveiled the biggest recruit in its history.
03 January, 2023 23:22 IST
