Watch - Ronaldo in Riyadh: “Happy here at Al Nassr, It’s not the end of my career”

“It’s not the end of my career to come in [Saudi Arabia].. I’m really really happy to be here,” Portuguese footballer Ronaldo said as the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr unveiled the biggest recruit in its history.

Soccer Football - Al Nassr unveil new signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Mrsool Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 3, 2023 New Al Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo during his presentation REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri | Photo Credit: Ahmed Yosri

| Video Credit: AFP

