Arteta confirms long injury lay-off for Mustafi

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi will not be available for the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 July, 2020 12:45 IST
Lionel Messi
Conte rules out 'fantasy' Messi move to Inter
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer demands focus ahead of crunch match with Leicester
Rodgers impressed even if Leicester misses Champions League
French Cup win tinged with sadness after Mbappe's injury: Thiago Silva
Champions League: Gasperini eager to see Mbappe recover to face Atalanta
Maurizio Sarri
Juventus lost 'order' at end of Udinese defeat - Sarri
Kai Havertz
Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz
Championship: 5 Things - Marcelo Bielsa, a Leeds record-setter
Liverpool FC
Premier League: 5 Things - Liverpool goes unbeaten at Anfield for three years
Fabinho and wife Rebeca Tavares
VIRAL VIDEO: Liverpool fans celebrate title win outside Anfield
Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen behind Willy Caballero after a series of poor performances in his second season after a £72 million ($92 million) move from Athletic Bilbao.
WATCH: Lampard refuses to single out Kepa after Liverpool defeat
Liverpool FC
Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title