Football Videos Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in Mykonos last Thursday. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 10:41 IST