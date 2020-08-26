Football Videos

Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest in Mykonos last Thursday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 August, 2020 10:41 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 August, 2020 10:41 IST
Harry Maguire found guilty; given suspended sentence
Messi hands in Barcelona transfer request
Bayern Munich
WATCH: Bayern lands in Munich after Champions League triumph
Flick explains talk with Neymar after the final
 More Videos
Everyone said Bayern were terrible in November: Flick after winning UCL
Quality and collective strength means Bayern deserves European crown
PSG aims to learn lessons from Champions League final defeat
Bayern hero Coman leaves injuries behind to shine on big stage
Flick wary of PSG's pace in UEFA Champions League final
Kimmich hoping for fifth year lucky for UEFA Champions League success
PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final preview
Paris Saint Germain's road to the Champions League final