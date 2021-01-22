Football Videos

Klopp: Blame me, not luck, for Burnley defeat

Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end as Ashley Barnes fired in a late winner from the penalty spot to secure a famous victory for Burnley.

22 January, 2021 11:29 IST
Klopp: Blame me, not luck, for Burnley defeat
