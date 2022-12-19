Meet Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, the man making magic with the Albiceleste
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, who masterminded the South Americans’ penalty shoot-out victory over France in Sunday’s World Cup final, called on his compatriots to enjoy the glory.
“It hasn’t yet sunk in but this is a moment to enjoy, especially the people,” Scaloni told the official World Cup media channel in Doha.
“We who live by this have had ups and downs, we’re used to these things happening to us, taking blows,” he added after the remarkable topsy turvy final in the Lusail stadium.
“This is what happened today, they (France) reacted and that’s huge credit to them,” said Scaloni, 44, who also guided Argentina to Copa America victory last year, thus ending a 28-year wait for a major trophy.
“Above all, it is an incredible enjoyment to be at the top, as we are, it’s something unique.”
Scaloni paid tribute to his parents saying: “They gave me a way of understanding, of never giving up, and of never going against anyone else, but to always go forwards. Today it paid off!”
He concluded: “I was lucky to be here and I’m thankful to everyone.”