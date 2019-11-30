Football Videos

Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno

Robert Moreno spoke out for the first time since his removal as the stand-in Spain national team boss and from Luis Enrique's staff.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 November, 2019 01:02 IST

Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 November, 2019 01:02 IST
Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno
No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho
Unai Emery's Arsenal reign in numbers
Best of times; worst of times - Emery's Arsenal struggles
 More Videos
Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel
I'm in love with Mbappe: Zidane
Jose Mourinho's career in numbers
Jose Mourinho's best bits from last season
Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse
Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad
Finland fans celebrate historic Euro 2020 qualification
Why Giroud is special for France